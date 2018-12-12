‘Common sense prevails’ as plans for Aviation Museum approved

Plans to temporarily change a hangar at the Isle of Wight Airport, Sandown, into a museum have been given the green light — after they were initially recommended for refusal.

Isle of Wight Council planning officers had originally recommended refusing the plans because they would increase traffic at the junction of Scotchells Brook Lane and Newport Road.

Councillors agreed to look at reducing the speed limit along the stretch of road, from 40mph to 30mph, and imposing a turning restriction.

Mosdell: Call for ‘common sense to prevail’

Ward councillor, Clare Mosdell, called for ‘common sense to prevail,’ and said refusing permission would be the end of the road for the museum.

She said,

“If they do not have temporary permission they will not be able to raise funds for a permanent museum.”

Cllr Mosdell said previous plans for a 58-bedroom hotel had been approved by the council, and no similar traffic concerns had been raised.

She added:

“We are the highways authority and it’s in our gift to put the necessary measure in place. “We can ask for a left hand turn, we can ask for the bus stop to be moved to a safer place.”

Blake: “Traffic issues surrounding access are not of our making”

Speaking on behalf of the aviation museum, Helen Blake said:

“We are a UK charity and our volunteer numbers are growing almost weekly. “The traffic issues surrounding access are not of our making. “Please support this application to allow us to develop the Island’s rich history in space for everyone to enjoy.”

Only two councillors spoke on the issue, before it was moved to a vote at yesterday’s (Tuesday) meeting of the planning committee.

Nicholson: “Ridiculous issue with a road junction”

Cllr John Nicholson said:

“This is absolutely ridiculous. We should be doing everything to support and promote our heritage and not let a ridiculous issue with a road junction stand in our way.”

The plans include a woodworking workshop for the Men in Sheds project.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed