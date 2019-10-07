Community arts radio station celebrates Isle of Wight’s creative heritage

Based in the grounds of Wolverton Manor and led by the AvantHardCollective, Wolverton FM has now launched.

A new community arts radio station has now launched on the Isle of Wight.

Led by AvantHardCollective, Wolverton FM, is a new community arts radio station based in the grounds of the manor.

It celebrates the Island’s creative heritage and will provide a platform for experiment and expression through DJ radio shows, documentaries, radioplays, sound installations, field recordings, live sessions and talk radio.

OnTheWight first reported on the project back in June when the collective put out a call for local artists, writers, musicians, bands, arts organisations, or anyone interested in presenting radio or behind-the-scenes in-studio work to get in touch.

For more information, and to get involved in the project, please contact wolvertonfm@gmail.com

You can listen live via the WolvertonFM Website.

Monday, 7th October, 2019 5:35pm

