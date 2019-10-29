Community donate over £1,000 to Freshwater Independent Lifeboat at weekend event

Freshwater Independent Lifeboat arrived at the Co-op in Afton Road, Freshwater with a little apprehension at the weekend.

The weather wasn’t very inviting, and England were playing in the semi-finals. However, we needn’t have worried.

Community outshone themselves with support and generosity

As the event continued, more and more people turned up. The crew of the Freshwater Independent Lifeboat jointly agreed that the local community outshone themselves with their support and generosity.

Ian Plested, Sam Plested, Sallie Ryan (crew), Alan Sheward (trustee/crew) at the Freshwater Lifeboat community event

Photo opportunity

With our Surf Rescue watercraft on show, it was the perfect photo opportunity for the families that came to visit.

Sallie Ryan, crew member said,

“It was great to talk to the locals, and we’ve also had a few people interested in joining the lifeboat crew!”

Sam Plested at the Freshwater Lifeboat community event

Bill Young (crew), Rod Adams (Principle Fundraiser) at the Freshwater Lifeboat community event

Over £1,000 raised

Principal Fundraiser, Rod Adams, said,

“The fantastic response we get from the local community at these fundraising events never ceases to amaze me, especially when the weather and live World Cup rugby were against us! “We made a lot of new friends and hopefully some new prospective crew and volunteers. “When we emptied the collection we where overwhelmed to discover the locals had donated an amazing £1,065 — breathtaking!”

Johnny Wake, Evalyn (girl), Ann Childs, Irene Adams (fundraiser) at the Freshwater Lifeboat community event

Julia Mann (fundraiser), Sheila Spivey (fundraiser) at the Freshwater Lifeboat community event

Trainee Ian Plested (pictured at top of article), was overwhelmed,

“People are so friendly, they’re great! We had some great chats about the lifeboat and what it’s like to be on the crew.”

Ed Ardley (junior crew) at the Freshwater Lifeboat community event

For more information about the Freshwater Independent Lifeboat, see their Website, Facebook Page or Twitter feed.

News shared by Martin on behalf of Freshwater Lifeboat. Ed