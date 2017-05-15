Community groups enter the Bembridge Dragons’ Den

Jacqui McDade shares this latest news ob behalf of Bembridge Parish Council. Ed

Bembridge Village Partnership hosted a Dragons’ Den event on Friday 12 th May at Bembridge Youth and Community Centre where a grant funding pot of up to £2,500 was available to local organisations and community groups working for the benefit of Bembridge.

Eight applications were received and made the final shortlist. The applicants delivered a presentation to the dragons with an audience looking on. The fearsome Dragons this year were Keith Cook, Cllr Richard Weaver, Cllr Sheila Weedall and Steve Warburton.

The funding pot was allocated by the Dragons between the following applications:

Windmills Preschool £423.32

Bembridge FC £350

Bembridge Scouts £230

Bembridge Rainbows £129

Bembridge Youth FC £750

Friendship Circle £200

Friends of Holy Trinity £150

Pat a Happy Pony £200

Welcome Bonus – a special prize cheque with money from the collection pots on the counters and April’s carrier bag fund at Welcome Store. £386.63 was awarded to Bembridge Youth Football Club based on the evening presentation.

Dragon Steve Warburton said,

“Thank you very much for everyone involved in this now well established community event and the Village partnership for providing the £2,500 grant pot. All eight applicants who applied were granted some or their entire request. It’s clear to see that a small army of volunteers make the village a great place for the small children of windmills and rainbows, the boys and girls who attend the football clubs and scout club, the adults who will love the flower festivals and coffee mornings and everyone loves a pony! All the presentations were great. “Thanks must go to the Isle of Wight institution and legend David Randini who not only entertained us all night but ensured we kept on track and added some really positive comments, taking a genuine interest in our Community. “Finally thanks to all the dragons new and old, and everyone at the Bembridge Parish Council who throughout the year have planned this great event.”

Photographs of the day will be uploaded to the Bembridge Parish Council Website in due course.