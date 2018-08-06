Community library now offers a cuppa with your book or jigsaw

Richard shares this latest news from Bembridge Community Library. Ed

Guests and members of Bembridge Community Library can now pop in for a cuppa and a biscuit, or even a speciality coffee while they browse, borrow or buy books or jigsaws.

The new service will add a new dimension to library visits in Bembridge and is aimed at encouraging callers to stay a little longer to take full advantage of the services on offer, including free computer use, tourist information and, when open, visit the adjoining Bembridge Heritage Centre.

Bembridge Community Library is open Monday and Friday (9:30-12:30 and 1:30-4:30), as well as Wednesday and Saturday (9:30-12:30).

Image: oimax under CC BY 2.0

