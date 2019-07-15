Community radio across the miles

Kevin shares this latest news on behalf of Vectis Radio. Ed

Vectis Radio – the Isle of Wight’s community radio station – conquered a big technical challenge to enable Island people to take part in a conference workshop… in Sheffield!

Age UK Isle of Wight were hosting a session in the Northern city last week about its work with Southern Vectis to make bus travel more accessible for older people, and wanted local people involved in the service to be able to join in.

Link set up and broadcast live

So they approached Vectis Radio, who got straight to work setting up a link to the conference workshop room in Sheffield direct to a system in the courtyard outside the VR studio at the Riverside Centre.

Further technical wizardry meant that the whole debate was also broadcast live on Vectis Radio.

Station manager, Ian Mac

A unique challenge

The connection was set up and managed for Vectis Radio by director Kelvin Currie and station manager Ian Mac, who said:

“It was a unique challenge for us, and a first for Vectis Radio. We were absolutely delighted to be able to help one of the most important community organisations on the Island. “We have worked closely with Age UK Isle of Wight for some time, regularly featuring news and information that will be of help and interest to our older listeners, so we didn’t have to think twice before accepting this challenge!”

The workshop in Sheffield was hosted by Megan Jones, of Age UK Isle of Wight.