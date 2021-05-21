Community youth allotment a haven for young people, as well as biodiversity

Network Ryde, Ryde Town Council’s Youth Service held an Allotment Open Day, on Saturday 1st May 2021. The allotment was officially opened by Susie Sheldon, the Lord Lieutenant for the Isle of Wight, and Michael Lilley, the Mayor of Ryde.

The community event which ran from 10am-1pm, was organised with specific time slots to allow for people to attend safely.

Allotment plot transformed

Network Ryde took on their Quarry Road allotment in August 2020 and have transformed their plot into a workable area for growing and for nurturing the wellbeing of their young people.

The plot was completely overrun by nettles and weeds, but the team and young people have worked hard, putting in raised beds, pathways, a new shed, and a greenhouse, where they have started growing plants from seed.

A haven for biodiversity

The team have also made it their mission to recycle as much as possible, and are encouraging biodiversity, by planting wildflowers, making bird feeders and leaving areas uncut to attract wildlife.

The Open Day was a wonderful opportunity to finally meet up with the friends of Network Ryde, colleagues and agencies who have been following the progress of the plot via the youth service’s social media pages.

During the day, Network Ryde’s young people gave tours to visitors and talked enthusiastically about their experience of working at the allotment. Carrie’s Cupcakes even made garden themed biscuits for the occasion!

Swan: One of Covid’s triumphs

Becky Swan (pictured centre) , Youth Work Manager at Network Ryde comments,

“Our Network Ryde allotment has been one of Covid’s triumphs. The space provides the young people with a safe outdoor space and the opportunity to start growing their own produce with the hope that we will then be able to cook with this once we are in our new building. “We were delighted to have the Lord-Lieutenant and Mayor of Ryde come and open the plot and the young people enjoyed sharing the fruits of their labour.”

Sheldon: A very exciting project

Susie Sheldon (pictured right), the Lord-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight said,

“This is a very exciting project that gives young people a chance to experience the joy of growing their own food and a chance to work on a project in the open air. “I congratulated Network Ryde on launching this project during Lockdown when the need for these sort of activities for young people has been at its greatest.”

Network Ryde runs two sessions a week for Ryde Academy as alternative provision. This is targeted work, aimed at boys who may be at risk of exclusion or antisocial behaviour.

All of the sessions are young person led; ideas are welcomed, and opportunities for creativity and play are given on a regular basis.

Support through Lockdown

During lockdown, the youth service has also successfully run 1-1 sessions, and provided volunteering opportunities for young people at their plot, as part of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

Overall, the allotment has become a lifeline for Network Ryde, their staff and young people.

The comments from the fellow plot holders have been really positive, and the young people have really developed a sense of pride for their environment, hopefully embedding the youth service as part of the allotment community for years to come.

