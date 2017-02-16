‘Con-UKIP budget to ‘blow’ ASDA Windfall’ say opposition councillors

Julia Baker Smith shares this latest news from the Island Independent group of councillors, with comment from Labour Cllr Geoff Lumley. Ed
Just four weeks after the Conservative-UKIP takeover of County Hall they have agreed to “blow” the fabled “Asda” windfall of £17 million.
The money, which the Full Council had democratically agreed last October under the Independent administration to keep intact for a rainy day, has now been included in the capital programme, with no agreement from the full council as to how it would be spent.
A cross party working group, which was chaired by Labour’s Geoff Lumley, but included members from all political groups, undertook a significant piece of work last year to look at how the windfall money could be best used to support the future needs of the Island.
Baker-Smith: ASDA money to be “frittered away”
Cllr Julia Baker-Smith, Leader of the Island Independents said:
“The full Council met last October to agree the Medium Term Financial Strategy. This is the financial plan for the next five years.
“We all agreed that the Asda money should be left intact for a rainy day, however now it is raining, it’s raining huge cuts to adult social care, children’s services and other valued services used by Islanders proposed by the Con-UKIP so called Care-Takers.
“A small amount of the Asda money could buy us some time this year to keep services running while the Council gets back on its feet following years of central government austerity, yet now we are told that money is to be frittered away on frivolous things like refurbishing county hall and gym equipment!”
Lumley: “An insult to hard working Islanders”
Labour’s Geoff Lumley added:
“I led a working party to look at the responsible use of this money and made a clear recommendation last year.
“To now find out that the Con-UKIP temporary administration have come in and unilaterally decided to spend our windfall, money that could protect Islanders from the effects of the Tory Government cuts, once again shows the complete lack of regard the Tory’s have for the democratic process on this Island.
“This is quite frankly an insult to hard working Islanders who are having their Council Tax put up while paying for running machines and new desks.”
fedupbritain
16.Feb.2017 12:32pm
bit rich (geddit) from geoff lumley a bloke who took early pension on health grounds yet is still able to perform functions as hard working councillor. either you are too sick to work or you are not
Suruk the Slayer
16.Feb.2017 1:29pm
That’s a pretty pathetic attack, even for you.
wightgeek
16.Feb.2017 1:33pm
It is precisely these sort of baseless, cowardly and hateful remarks that stop capable people from standing in the first place.
Geoff couldn’t do both, so he choose to serve the public as Councillor. He is by far one of the best we have and I certainly appreciate his contributions.
Geoff Lumley
16.Feb.2017 12:56pm
Let me correct ‘fedupbritain’s scurrilous and cowardly remarks about my personal circumstances.
In 2013 at the age of 56 I retired early from my employment, as I was entitled to. I took the earned pension I was entitled to, though it was drastically reduced from what I would have got at the scheme’s normal pension age of 60. There was no assessment of my health involved and I did not ask for one. Retiring early was a scheme option.
I took the decision with my partner that my health would suffer if I continued working at both my employment and my councillor responsibilities. I had been working 60 plus hours per week and as a newly-diagnosed epileptic continuing in both roles was clearly going to damage my health further.
Since then I have been able to manage my epilepsy better as well as function as an effective councillor, doing about 30 hours per week.
Perhaps ‘fedupbritain’ would have the courtesy of making himself known to me if he wishes to cast aspersions about my circumstances in the future.
Rod Manley
16.Feb.2017 1:19pm
To say that this is a Conservative/UKIP council is misleading and is anti-conscious. The reality is that this is a Government council that has staged a coup against civil authority in the interests of the private sector.
The frittering away of ASDA money is theft in order to fill the pockets of private contractors and providers.
The local Conservatives eyes began to roll and mouths salivate, as the till registers rang out over sale of a public asset to Walmart.They knew well that their sticky hands would be on it soon.
Yet this is the policy of the national government to sell assets and to convert local authority away from community and into the control of business.These are the new arrangements for local government.
The tiny UKIP representation is irrelevant in this case and only serves the useless mind numbing electioneering process.
What would be better is a system of selection of candidates and a proper selection where people are engaged rather than this so called “left/right” bickering that serves no purpose other than to uphold an anachronistic status quo.
The vote in May could be used to upset the government plans for local government by voting out the Conservatives and in new candidates, who will upset their anti-democratic arrangements.
This would be the best approach to the elections rather than posing the old method of representative democracy with “choices” between “left and right” candidates.