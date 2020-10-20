Concern rise in ‘starter pets’ on the Isle of Wight will lead to cruelty, neglect and abandonment

The RSPCA has warned that rise in interest of ‘starter pets’ during lockdown could lead to an increase in neglect due to their complex needs.

The message comes as the RSPCA Isle of Wight reveals it dealt with 28 incidents involving small furry pets – including rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters – in the Isle of Wight last year.

Google searches soared during lockdown

Nationally, figures for people searching on Google for small pets to buy during lockdown soared compared to the year before, with searches for ‘rabbits for sale’ more than tripling from 18,000 in July 2019 to 65,000 in July 2020.

Searches for ‘hamsters for sale’ tripled from 10,000 in July 2019 to 30,000 in July 2020 and ‘guinea pigs for sale’ doubled from 19,000 to 40,000.

240 rabbits taken into care during due to cruelty or neglect

The RSPCA rescue teams also took nearly 240 rabbits into its care during lockdown (23rd March- 31st August) due to cruelty, neglect and abandonment.

The charity is releasing the stats as it shines a light on small furries during the final week of Adoptober – a rehoming drive encouraging animal-lovers to adopt, don’t shop.

Last year, the RSPCA dealt with 9,277 incidents involving small furries – around 25 a day.

This includes 28 incidents in the Isle of Wight.

Tyson: Small furries actually have quite complex needs

Dr Jane Tyson, from the RSPCA’s Companion Animals Department, said:,

“Small furries can be fantastic pets to have, however they have a reputation as a good ‘starter pet’ for children as there is a misconception that they are easy to look after, but they actually have quite complex needs. “For example, rabbits need to live in pairs as they are sociable animals – and need a much bigger space to explore and exercise in than just a hutch. “During lockdown there seems to have been an increase in interest for starter pets, which may be because parents were at home with their children and so thought it was a good time to bring a new pet into the family. “While we believe many people buy a rabbit, guinea pig, hamster or other small furry with good intentions, and many will also do their research, there is a risk that not enough research is being done and we are concerned that this could lead to an increase in neglect of small furries in the months to come. “Adopting small furries from the RSPCA, either from our national centres or any of our branches around the country, will mean you will have all the information and advice you need to ensure your new pets are happy and healthy.”

Looking for new homes

The RSPCA has hundreds of small furries currently looking for new homes, including…

Names: Iris and Ciara

Age: Iris is a 2 1/2 yr old English Spot cross and Ciara is a 2yr old crossbreed

Where: RSPCA Isle of Wight Godshill Animal Centre

Why are they so special: They are mother and daughter and came into care as the previous owner could no longer care for them.

A bit about:. Ciara is an inquisitive rabbit and will come over to you for a piece of veg. Both bunnies are nervous when being touched, so will need someone who can give them the space to settle. Iris is the more shy of the two and will often avoid human interaction. Both bunnies get along well most of the time. They do have the occasional argument so do require a fair amount of space so they can have some time away from each other when needed. For this reason we would like them to have a fair size accommodation of no less than a 6ft x 4 ft shed / hutch area with an outside run attached of a similar size that they can have constant access to.

More information: To find out more about how to adopt Iris and Ciara please visit their page.

Rehoming

Under the current Covid rehoming protocols anyone interested in fostering or adopting an animal from the RSPCA should visit the Website to see which animals are available near you and should check with their local centre for the current process applicable in that area.

Due to the amount of interest we are receiving and the impact of Covid on our staffing levels, please bear with us as our centres are very busy at this time. To find out more please visit the Website.

To offer an RSPCA rescue small furry a new home please visit the Website to find your perfect match.

If you’re not in a position to give a pet a home this October, you can still help thousands of animals in our care by donating at www.rspca.org.uk/adoptober, sponsoring a dog kennel or cat pod for just £1.50 a week, or supporting the work of your local RSPCA here.

News shared by Suzanne on behalf of Isle of Wight RSPCA. Ed