Confirmed: How Covid-19 restrictions will be eased over the next four months

This afternoon in Parliament the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, confirmed the four steps to Covid recovery for the country.

In setting out the path to recovery, Mr Johnson explained that restrictions will be eased in all areas at the same time, and that assuming each step passes the four tests, all restrictions could be over by 21st June.

Each of the steps will be guided by the following four tests and there will be at least five weeks between each of them to assess the impact of the easing of restrictions,

They four tests are:

The success of the vaccine rollout The number of hospital admissions and deaths falling The amount of pressure on the NHS The impact of any variants.

Step one: 8th March

From Monday 8th March schools will return, including breakfast and after-school clubs.

You will be able to meet one person from outside your household for outdoor recreation.

If you have been asked to shield, you should continue to do this until the end of March.

Care home residents will be able to nominate a named visitor to visit them, so long as they wear the appropriate PPE and are regularly tested.

Easter Holidays

Limited changes will be made from 29th March. You will be able to meet in limited numbers outside, the rule of six will return for meeting in private gardens, as well as outdoor meetings for two households.

Subject to guidance, outdoor sports will return.

From 29th March you will no longer legally be required to stay at home, but lockdown restrictions will remain, such as working from home and minimising travel.

Step 2: 12th April

Subject to the four tests above, Step 2 will take place no earlier 12th April and will be announced seven days in advance.

Businesses able to reopen include:

Non-essential retail

Personal care, such as hairdressers and nail salons

Indoor leisure facilities such as gyms

Holiday lets, but only to individuals or household groups

Pubs and restaurants outdoors only with no curfew

Zoos, theme parks and drive-in cinemas

Libraries and community centres

Regulations will be amended for allow for the local council and Police and Crime Commissioner elections due to take place on 6th May.

Step 3: 17th May

Most restrictions on meeting outdoors will be lifted subject to 30, you will be able to see friends and family indoors, subject to rule of six or two households.

Businesses able to reopen include:

Pubs and restaurants indoors

Cinemas

Children’s play area

Hotels, hostels, B&Bs

Theatres and concert halls

Sports stadiums

Larger events will be piloted using enhanced testing, with further easing in the next step,

Step 4: 21st June

With necessary mitigation, the Government will aim to remove all legal limits on social contact, with weddings and other live events reopened, including nightclubs, and large events above the limits of Step 3.

Four reviews

All of the above are subject to resolving key questions, and the Government will conduct four reviews

How long we need to main social distancing and face masks Consider resumption of international travel, there will be a report by 12th April so people can plan for summer Consider Covid status certification to enable venues to open Return of major events

Support packages

Mr Johnson said,

“We will not pull the rug out. For the duration of the pandemic the Government will continue to do whatever it takes to protect jobs and livelihoods across the UK. Further details will be set out in the budget next week.”

He went on to add,

“The vaccination programme has dramatically changed the odds in our favour and it’s on that basis that we can now proceed.”

The Prime Minister will be addressing the nation at 7pm tonight (Monday) on BBC1.