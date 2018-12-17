Connor King completes Wightlink Warriors speedway team for 2019

Rob shares this latest news on behalf of Island Speedway. Ed

The Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors Christmas Shopping spree ended earlier today when it was announced that twenty year old Connor King had been chosen to be the final rider in the 2019 jigsaw.

If the name is familiar to Warrior fans, it’s probably because the young man from Brandon in Suffolk stepped in on three occasions last season to cover for rider shortages when the Island team were on the road.

Riding mainly in the Midland Development League to date, King will be embarking on his fifth season of racing and will be fulfilling his wish for National League action.

He joins on a 2.00 average and said,

“I really enjoyed being with the Warriors on a few occasions last year and got to know Ben, Chris and Danno. Kev Shepherd was also very supportive and to get a call offering me a team place was just magic. “Another club had been in touch but the firm offer was too good to let go. I have to be honest and say that I haven’t been to Smallbrook, but I intend to put that right very quickly. You hear nothing but good things about the Isle of Wight speedway and I can’t wait to get involved”.

Warrior’s co-promoter Martin Widman said,

“We asked Connor to help us at some away meetings last year and he didn’t let us down as his win in heat 2 at Kent proves. We appreciate he is inexperienced at league level but he’s so enthusiastic and we are pleased to be able to offer him a chance. “He will start with Chad at reserve on a 2.00 average – that seems to be the way most teams are building up at the moment – and we will give them both every encouragement.”

Image: © Ian Groves