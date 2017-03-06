Conservative Leader ‘exposes’ millions in extra funding received under Indies

This press release shared with us on Sunday morning by Chris Whitehouse. Links to previous official announcements added by OnTheWight. Read the response to this from Leader of the Island Independents, Julia Baker-Smith. Ed

Council leader Dave Stewart said he has discovered millions in extra government grants coming to the Island, despite the previous administration suggesting it was a victim of austerity.

Dave and his team have been looking at the books since taking over in January and have found big sums from Whitehall or government-funded bodies to help the Island in specific ways.

Millions in extra funding

Dave said there was now a question mark over how the Independents had managed the cash, if their view was the authority could not balance its books.

Without extra sums, council would be in even worse financial position

Dave said,

“In all, I have been pretty astounded about just how much extra money, on top of our usual grants, this Island has been given over the last few years for projects, particularly when everyone was given the wrong impression we were getting next to nothing from the Government. “So, when the previous independent leadership suggested we have not had enough Whitehall help, that is just not accurate and the question must now be: how effectively were the independents using and managing that money for the benefit of the Island before they walked out? “Without these extra sums, the council would be in an even worse financial position in terms of our overall funding needs but to pay for care for our increasing elderly population means that we, like 3 out of 4 councils, have had to use the full 3% tax allowance to meet that need. “All councils are under pressure to save money and we must find ways to cut costs just like every other authority. But the way forward is not to throw hands up in the air and say we haven’t got any money. The way forward is to use the money we have wisely, lobby hard to get as much money from government as we can and manage the money we do get well. “We need to be innovative and look to the long-term future for the good of Island residents and we are working on ways to do that with announcements due soon.”

Open and transparent dialogue

Dave added,

“My aim now is to engage with our government in an open and transparent dialogue to seek support, including funding support for those innovations, that will make a big difference.”

