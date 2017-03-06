Conservative Leader ‘exposes’ millions in extra funding received under Indies

This press release shared with us on Sunday morning by Chris Whitehouse. Links to previous official announcements added by OnTheWight. Read the response to this from Leader of the Island Independents, Julia Baker-Smith. Ed
Council leader Dave Stewart said he has discovered millions in extra government grants coming to the Island, despite the previous administration suggesting it was a victim of austerity.
Dave and his team have been looking at the books since taking over in January and have found big sums from Whitehall or government-funded bodies to help the Island in specific ways.
Millions in extra funding
Dave said there was now a question mark over how the Independents had managed the cash, if their view was the authority could not balance its books.
“One example of extra money is £1.3 million granted over three years for Local Sustainable Transport and the Island was only one of two authorities in the country to have repeatedly bid for the cash and got it.
“Other grants include £9.6 million the Isle of Wight received from the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) this year and a further £245,950 granted to local initiatives by the Police and Crime Commissioner for the coming year.
“Substantial sums have also been directed towards the Island’s Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (ANOB), adult & community learning, troubled families and coastal communities – all adding up to over £939,000. Add to this the capital we have received for areas such as Dementia improvement and Community Housing and we find we have received over £3 million pounds … and I could go on.”
Without extra sums, council would be in even worse financial position
Dave said,
“In all, I have been pretty astounded about just how much extra money, on top of our usual grants, this Island has been given over the last few years for projects, particularly when everyone was given the wrong impression we were getting next to nothing from the Government.
“So, when the previous independent leadership suggested we have not had enough Whitehall help, that is just not accurate and the question must now be: how effectively were the independents using and managing that money for the benefit of the Island before they walked out?
“Without these extra sums, the council would be in an even worse financial position in terms of our overall funding needs but to pay for care for our increasing elderly population means that we, like 3 out of 4 councils, have had to use the full 3% tax allowance to meet that need.
“All councils are under pressure to save money and we must find ways to cut costs just like every other authority. But the way forward is not to throw hands up in the air and say we haven’t got any money. The way forward is to use the money we have wisely, lobby hard to get as much money from government as we can and manage the money we do get well.
“We need to be innovative and look to the long-term future for the good of Island residents and we are working on ways to do that with announcements due soon.”
Open and transparent dialogue
Dave added,
“My aim now is to engage with our government in an open and transparent dialogue to seek support, including funding support for those innovations, that will make a big difference.”
Read the response to this from Leader of the Island Independents, Julia Baker-Smith.
Image: Doug88888 under CC BY 2.0
Monday, 6th March, 2017 8:23am
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f4z
Filed under: Budget Cuts, Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News
.
Colin
6.Mar.2017 8:42am
You couldn’t make it up; oh hang on a minute…
Pigwig
6.Mar.2017 9:55am
..oh, I get it…it’s another ANOB story…, sorry, load of twaddle…
Suona
6.Mar.2017 8:44am
But if Dave & his pals had bothered to read meeting papers — or taken in what they read, or gone to meetings and paid attention they Would have known about these. The info has also widely been available on the relevant websites, and very likely reported in IWCP. I knew about them, and I am only a member of the public with an interest in the environment.
I think these are without exception ring-fenced grants, i.e. they can only be applied for and used on specific activities. IWC has been active in identifying and applying to these sources.
The big frustration is of course that Govt is generous with these little trinkets to keep people happy while at the same time crippling essential services. It is circuses without bread, or maybe even tin trays and trade beads for slaves.
Pigwig
6.Mar.2017 9:51am
Er…yes…it’s not secret…much of this has already been publicised…yes, by the Indies…and the news is where ? …the story is what ?….are we rolling in money then Dave ? The government cuts are a wicked Indy lie ? Is that it ?..
marion
6.Mar.2017 8:54am
You only have to read who the author of the article to not read any further. As for Colin above saying you couldn’t make it up – well we know from experience the author very often puts his own spin on things.
mywifesheelsare2high
6.Mar.2017 9:04am
This should be filed under Fake News I.O.W. Tory style.
Old Knobby
6.Mar.2017 9:12am
Is Dave incapable of writing his own ‘press releases’? Anyone might think that Chris Whitehouse was the leader of the Tory group…
eddo
6.Mar.2017 9:14am
So very disappointed to admit that being a card carrying member of the aforementioned party, I am concerned as to the very high level of spin being put out, which I must say I do consider to be of benefit to any future standing candidate in a white suit.
Colin
6.Mar.2017 9:20am
Perhaps the author would like to explain why the tory administation has just increased council tax by 4.99% if there is indeed all this money sloshing around?
Maybe if the councillor were to realise that God gave us two ears and one mouth for us to listen twice as much as we speak then he may realise that his press releases are quite frankly embarrassing, both to his party and to who he seeks to represent.
tiki
6.Mar.2017 9:46am
I smell an election in the air. FAKE NEWS. Don’t insult the average voters intelligence.
billy builder
6.Mar.2017 9:46am
Perhaps the Independent’s also bugged Tory towers; this sounds very much like Trump alternative truth’s ie half truths and lies