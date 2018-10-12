Conservatives to deliver outline budget three months early

At this week’s scrutiny Committee meeting Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, was able to provide some good news for opposition group leaders.

Cllr Stewart explained a number of meetings had been held with IWC Directors and portfolio holders and an outline budget plan would be revealed through an option paper anticipated to be in November.

Three months early

He said,

“This gives us over three months for all group leaders to give feedback, should they wish to do so, so we can avoid the ‘we only got it last week syndrome’. “We welcome feedback, feedback is gift.”

£6.4m extra?

During the same meeting, deputy leader and Cabinet member for resources, Cllr Stuart Hutchinson, explained lengthy discussions have been held with the Treasury on securing an extra £6.4m – the figure a 2015 study by the University of Portsmouth found it cost more to provide local government services on the Island.

He said it was likely that it would be taken as part of fairer funding review (FFR). Adding that one of the elements in that FFR would be separation and distance – which could mean the Solent. The cost of the separation would need to be translated.

He said it was difficult to say anymore than that as it would be pure speculation.

Image: Siri Hardeland under CC BY 2.0

