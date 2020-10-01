Consultation respondents overwhelmingly in favour of proposed new Public Space Protection Orders

Suggested changes to public space protection have met with approval from the public, according to papers released by the Isle of Wight Council (IWC) today Thursday.

The proposals will now go before IWC Cabinet members who will decide whether to implement them.

Over 1,000 shared their views

During a four-month extended consultation, over a thousand people gave their views on proposed regulations controlling behaviour in the Isle of Wight’s public spaces – and almost all were in favour of the new rules.

The new orders relate to dog fouling, dogs on leads, dog exclusion zones and areas related to anti-social drinking.

New Public Space Protection Orders

The Isle of Wight Council is making new Public Space Protection Orders to replace the existing Designated Public Place Orders and Dog Control Orders.

The orders are needed to replace separate dog and alcohol control orders that will soon be no longer enforceable due to a change in the law.

The proposals mostly reflect what is already in force, with some amendments.

Overwhelmingly in favour

Results of the consultation include the following:

Alcohol control (extended): 92% in favour

Dog fouling control (no change): 98% in favour

Dog exclusion areas on beaches (no change): 80% in favour

Dogs on leads in cemeteries (new proposal): 95% in favour

Dogs excluded from fenced children’s play areas (new proposal): 93% in favour

Dogs on leads on public highways (no change): 91% in favour

Dogs on leads on St Helen’s revetment (new proposal): 75% in favour

Dogs on leads on certain rights of way (new proposal): 85% in favour

Hastings: No new rules for dogs on beaches

Cabinet Member for environment, heritage and waste management: Councillor Steve Hastings said:

“It is reassuring to know that our suggestions are so strongly supported on the Island. “Most of the rules which have been in place for many years will remain unchanged under the new orders. “There are no new rules for dogs on beaches. “As originally proposed, these will continue exactly as before. “I am pleased to see the new proposals to limit dogs in cemeteries and fenced children’s play areas – we have had requests for these controls for some time and clearly these are ideas that most people support.”

Peace: We need tackle anti-social behaviour

Cabinet Member for community safety and digital transformation Councillor Gary Peace said:

“We need Public Space Protection Orders to ensure public safety and help tackle anti-social behaviour. “Most dog owners, myself included, are responsible people who don’t need new laws to tell them how to behave. “However, we all know of, or have seen, some owners who don’t control their dogs and have no respect for others. “The new orders make sure we have the powers to deal with the few who don’t act responsibly.”

