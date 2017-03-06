Isle of Wight Council post out council tax bill demand for a single penny!

We all know how cash strapped the Isle of Wight council is, but we wonder how many other OnTheWight readers have received a council tax bill for 1p?

Yes, you read that correctly, a council tax demand for 1p.

Very generously it also says: Instalments to be paid in Cash – Monthly.

An OnTheWight reader got in touch today to share a copy of the demand they received for 1p – sent by second class (55p) post from County Hall.

This bill was received after the previous bill was paid in full.

Click on image to see larger version



Have you had one similar?

It got us to wondering just how many demands for less than £1 are sent out each year. We’ve asked the council.

With the cost of the officer having to prepare, print, stuff the envelope, cost of postage etc, it’s a false economy.

Image: lawriecate under CC BY 2.0