Isle of Wight Council post out council tax bill demand for a single penny!

Yup – We’re not making this up. The Isle of Wight council has posted out a council tax bill for 1p. The stamp alone is 55p, never mind the officer time, stationery costs, etc. Have you had similar?

1 pence piece

We all know how cash strapped the Isle of Wight council is, but we wonder how many other OnTheWight readers have received a council tax bill for 1p?

Yes, you read that correctly, a council tax demand for 1p.

Very generously it also says: Instalments to be paid in Cash – Monthly.

An OnTheWight reader got in touch today to share a copy of the demand they received for 1p – sent by second class (55p) post from County Hall.

This bill was received after the previous bill was paid in full.

Click on image to see larger version
Have you had one similar?
It got us to wondering just how many demands for less than £1 are sent out each year. We’ve asked the council.

With the cost of the officer having to prepare, print, stuff the envelope, cost of postage etc, it’s a false economy.

Image: lawriecate under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 6th March, 2017 6:58pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f4F

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Print Friendly

.

9 Comments

  1. Suona


    6.Mar.2017 7:58pm

    With the greatest respect, computer equipment has been capable of preparing, printing, stuffing and putting in a container for posting since the 1970s.

    On the other hand, it has also been possible to specify the system to identify and deal with items like this.

    It would certainly cost a lot more for an officer to check bills visually

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

    • wightgeek


      6.Mar.2017 8:05pm

      I think we all know that. The point is that the software should not generate bills under a certain threshold – or at the very least carry it over to the next tax year.

      Plus someone has to put these things into an envelope (unless there are robots at County Hall?). How much effort is a 5 second visual sanity check?

      Also sending a bill so late into the tax year is somewhat odd.

      Offensive comment?
      Reply

    • wightgeek


      6.Mar.2017 8:06pm

      Ah perhaps they are automatically placed in envelopes. But my other points stand.

      Offensive comment?
      Reply

  2. Arthur


    6.Mar.2017 8:12pm

    Have you considered what the alternative would be? A resident worried that they had not had a bill and eventually contacting the Council. Someone then has to look into the case and respond to the enquiry. Any sensible resident would want confirmation in writing in case there had been a mistake, so not much of a saving there – if you bother to think about it.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

    • wightgeek


      6.Mar.2017 8:48pm

      I’m certain this wasn’t the only bill they got as no-one gets more than 75% Council Tax support anymore. So such tiny bills are impossible – if you bother to think about it. Additionally you can see ‘Payments received at date of issue’ at the bottom.

      It seems like a good old fashioned rounding error problem to me.

      Offensive comment?
      Reply

    • Sally Perry


      6.Mar.2017 8:49pm

      This bill was received after the previous bill was paid in full.

      Offensive comment?
      Reply

  3. Arthur


    6.Mar.2017 8:21pm

    And it’s stationery with an “e”, by the way.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  4. R.Ippedoff


    6.Mar.2017 8:38pm

    This is typical council desperate for revenue. If they want to make cuts then make cuts to the money they waste, still they’ll soon make it back by screwing every caravan owner Grade A council tax when they don’t even supply Grade A services, like someone with a Grade A house would get.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

.

