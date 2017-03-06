Isle of Wight Council post out council tax bill demand for a single penny!

We all know how cash strapped the Isle of Wight council is, but we wonder how many other OnTheWight readers have received a council tax bill for 1p?
Yes, you read that correctly, a council tax demand for 1p.
Very generously it also says: Instalments to be paid in Cash – Monthly.
An OnTheWight reader got in touch today to share a copy of the demand they received for 1p – sent by second class (55p) post from County Hall.
This bill was received after the previous bill was paid in full.
Have you had one similar?
It got us to wondering just how many demands for less than £1 are sent out each year. We’ve asked the council.
With the cost of the officer having to prepare, print, stuff the envelope, cost of postage etc, it’s a false economy.
Image: lawriecate under CC BY 2.0
Monday, 6th March, 2017 6:58pm
By Sally Perry
Suona
6.Mar.2017 7:58pm
With the greatest respect, computer equipment has been capable of preparing, printing, stuffing and putting in a container for posting since the 1970s.
On the other hand, it has also been possible to specify the system to identify and deal with items like this.
It would certainly cost a lot more for an officer to check bills visually
wightgeek
6.Mar.2017 8:05pm
I think we all know that. The point is that the software should not generate bills under a certain threshold – or at the very least carry it over to the next tax year.
Plus someone has to put these things into an envelope (unless there are robots at County Hall?). How much effort is a 5 second visual sanity check?
Also sending a bill so late into the tax year is somewhat odd.
wightgeek
6.Mar.2017 8:06pm
Ah perhaps they are automatically placed in envelopes. But my other points stand.
Arthur
6.Mar.2017 8:12pm
Have you considered what the alternative would be? A resident worried that they had not had a bill and eventually contacting the Council. Someone then has to look into the case and respond to the enquiry. Any sensible resident would want confirmation in writing in case there had been a mistake, so not much of a saving there – if you bother to think about it.
wightgeek
6.Mar.2017 8:48pm
I’m certain this wasn’t the only bill they got as no-one gets more than 75% Council Tax support anymore. So such tiny bills are impossible – if you bother to think about it. Additionally you can see ‘Payments received at date of issue’ at the bottom.
It seems like a good old fashioned rounding error problem to me.
Sally Perry
6.Mar.2017 8:49pm
wightgeek
6.Mar.2017 8:51pm
I rest my case. It’s those pesky floating point numbers.
Arthur
6.Mar.2017 8:21pm
And it’s stationery with an “e”, by the way.
R.Ippedoff
6.Mar.2017 8:38pm
This is typical council desperate for revenue. If they want to make cuts then make cuts to the money they waste, still they’ll soon make it back by screwing every caravan owner Grade A council tax when they don’t even supply Grade A services, like someone with a Grade A house would get.