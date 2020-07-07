Councillors join forces to oppose housing in Seaclose Park as part of Harbour Masterplan

The proposal to build housing on part of Seaclose Park is becoming a much-talked about issue in Newport.

Cllr Mary Craven, as one of two Newport and Carisbrooke Community Councillors for Newport North, along with Cllr Matthew Price, yesterday submitted the following motion to our virtual meeting next Monday (13th July).

The motion reads:

“Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council unreservedly opposes proposals within the IW Council’s draft Newport Harbour Masterplan to build housing on Seaclose Park. We recognise the importance of retaining green space in the town for our residents to enjoy.”

It will be debated during the meeting and then voted upon by email in the days afterwards.

Cabinet decision due in August

Cllr Craven said,

“It is important that Newport councillors, community and Isle of Wight, and residents put as much pressure as possible onto the Isle of Wight Council Cabinet before they make their decision to approve the Harbour Masterplan, probably on 6th August.”

A flythrough simulation of how parts of Newport Harbour could look by 2040, using ideas from the Newport Harbour Masterplan published in July 2019, can be watched below

Have your say

Visit the Isle of Wight council Website to find out who your local IWC councillor is.

More details about the Newport Harbour Masterplan can be found on the iwight regeneration Website.

Image: © Isle of Wight Council