Councillors to vote on changes to Isle of Wight council tax support scheme

Isle of Wight councillors will on Wednesday this week debate and vote on changes to the Council Tax Support Scheme (CTSS).

This is the scheme that assists working age residents on low incomes who struggle to pay their council tax.

The council say they are planning to simplify the scheme now that Universal Credit has been rolled out fully on the Island, explaining that the current scheme is complex to understand and administer.

The proposed changes

Full details of the proposed changes, which include the current means tested scheme being replaced by a simple income grid model, can be found in the paperwork below.

A consultation was conducted with the public as well as town and parish councils.

Mixed response from local councils

Responding to the consultation (see Paper C Appendix 1B) some town and parish councils supported the proposed option, but several others, including Brading, Niton and Gurnard oppose the changes to the scheme.