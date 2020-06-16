Counterfeit £50 and £20 notes in circulation on the Isle of Wight

Watch out for the fake bank notes Police say are circulating on the Isle of Wight this week

fake £20 bank note

Isle of Wight Police say there are counterfeit £50 and £20 notes in circulation on the Island.

Posting to Facebook on Monday, they said,

“We have been made aware there are counterfeit £20 notes circulating on the Island. We have had at least seven reports so far.

“If you are taking money please ensure you check it and report any fake notes to us.”

See the Bank of England guide on how to spot a fake note.

Tuesday, 16th June, 2020 10:24am

By

1 Comment on "Counterfeit £50 and £20 notes in circulation on the Isle of Wight"

Mark L Francis

What is the point of £50 notes at all?
Research shows they are of use principally to money launderers, counterfeiters & drug dealers. The Indian government withdrew high denomination rupee notes (albeit at too short a notice)for this very reason.

16, June 2020 10:49 am
