Counterfeit £50 and £20 notes in circulation on the Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight Police say there are counterfeit £50 and £20 notes in circulation on the Island.

Posting to Facebook on Monday, they said,

“We have been made aware there are counterfeit £20 notes circulating on the Island. We have had at least seven reports so far. “If you are taking money please ensure you check it and report any fake notes to us.”

See the Bank of England guide on how to spot a fake note.