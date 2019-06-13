Court for Isle of Wight man accused of shining light at helicopter pilot conducting search for missing person

Isle of Wight Police share this latest news. Ed
A 53 year-old man is due to appear at court to face an allegation of directing or shining a light at an aircraft in flight so as to dazzle or distract the pilot.
The man from Heathfield Road in Bembridge will face a charge at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court on Friday 14th June.
Missing person search
It follows a search for a missing person on Tuesday 26th March in the Brading area.
The person was located safe and well at Yaverland beach at 10:10pm.
During this search a light source was shone at the police helicopter.
