Court for Isle of Wight man accused of shining light at helicopter pilot conducting search for missing person

The offence took place during a search for a missing person in March in the Brading area.

Newport Crown and Magistrates Court:

A 53 year-old man is due to appear at court to face an allegation of directing or shining a light at an aircraft in flight so as to dazzle or distract the pilot.

The man from Heathfield Road in Bembridge will face a charge at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court on Friday 14th June.

Missing person search
It follows a search for a missing person on Tuesday 26th March in the Brading area.

The person was located safe and well at Yaverland beach at 10:10pm.

During this search a light source was shone at the police helicopter.

Thursday, 13th June, 2019 11:03am

