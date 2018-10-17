Cowes Enterprise College sticking with current holiday arrangements, at least for now

Cowes Enterprise College leaders have decided not to adopt changes to term times, which means parents with children at different schools could face mismatched summer holidays.

The Isle of Wight Council approved the changes in March this year, and the new term times will come into effect next September.

In addition to shortening the summer break to five weeks, the autumn half term in October will be increased by two weeks.

Not adopting the changes

However, Cowes Enterprise College headteacher Rachel Kitley said the college would not be adopting the changes.

The school is an academy run independently of the council and is not obliged to adopt the new calendar.

Parents’ view

However, the move could cause a headache for parents, as different schools in the area will now have different term times.

One parent said on Facebook:

“What a pain. Some have already booked holidays for the two weeks in October 2019.”

Another said:

“My child has her heart set on Cowes. But it will be a bit of a pain for the next five years while the other is still in primary school!”

Ms Kitley said:

“Here at Cowes Enterprise College we are fully supportive of Cllr Paul Brading (the council cabinet member for education) and Island leaders and their desire to find creative solutions to improving pupil outcomes across the Island. “At this juncture however our governors have decided to wait and see the initial outcomes of this change before deciding on our next steps.”

