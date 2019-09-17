Cowes Enterprise College team up with Chelsea FC Foundation to announce new Football College Academy

Cowes Enterprise College has this week announced an exciting partnership with Chelsea FC Foundation (CFCF) on the launch of a new football college academy.

The school, which is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), will now be working closely with CFCF to open the academy for the 2020/21 season.

Providing an onward pathway

Over the next 12 months, Cowes Enterprise College and the Foundation will engage with talented and gifted footballers on the Island to provide a pathway into further education, football participation and competition at a high standard.

In addition to the Football College Academy, the foundation will also work within the local and wider community to promote the work of Chelsea FC Foundation and further strengthen the strong reputation for sport at Cowes Enterprise College.

The exciting news comes after Cowes Enterprise College was granted funding from the Premier League, the Football Association, Government’s Football Foundation and the Isle of Wight Council to open its new floodlit third generation (3G) artificial grass pitch (APG). The state-of-the-art facility will be open to the community in the evenings and at weekends, as well as to school pupils during the day, and will greatly enhance the sport and physical activity curriculum and amenities on offer at the academy.

Kitley: Thrilled to launch this partnership

Rachel Kitley, Principal at Cowes Enterprise College, said:

“We are thrilled to launch this partnership with Chelsea FC Foundation for what is sure to be an exciting and hugely beneficial initiative. “We have always been proud of the varied sports curriculum at Cowes, which is supported by excellent facilities, and we are looking forward to developing this further with the opening of our new academy and the discovery of new football talent.”

Dutton: Looking forward to long and successful relationship

John Dutton, Senior Development Officer at Chelsea FC Foundation, said: