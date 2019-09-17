First look at new Island Line train interior (HD computer rendering)

Yesterday saw much excitement about the new trains coming to the Isle of Wight to replace the 1938 trains that Island Line currently has.

Now with the headline news out of the way, OnTheWight thought it’d be worthwhile digging into the details.

Facilities

We all know (and many love) the interior of the current trains, but what will the new ones be like? What facilities will they have?

OnTheWight has secured a render created by Vivarail of their vision for the interior of the new Island Line train (below), as well as more details.

USB mobile charging “Accessible from every seat”

Free on-board WiFi

Passenger information screens

Wheelchair space and ‘call for aid’ buttons

Capacity

Vivarail tell OnTheWight that the trains they will be delivering will be in their ‘City’ configuration, giving the following over the two carriage trains:

82 fixed seats, plus four fold up ones

Space for 108 people to stand

Giving a total capacity of 188 people

The trains can also be reconfigured to have more than two carriages, providing longer trains during holiday periods and at peak times.

Vivarail computer rendering

The image below is an HD image (large), so feel free to click on it to examine it more closely.