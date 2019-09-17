First look at new Island Line train interior (HD computer rendering)

Yesterday saw much excitement about the new trains coming to the Isle of Wight to replace the 1938 trains that Island Line currently has.
Now with the headline news out of the way, OnTheWight thought it’d be worthwhile digging into the details.
Facilities
We all know (and many love) the interior of the current trains, but what will the new ones be like? What facilities will they have?
OnTheWight has secured a render created by Vivarail of their vision for the interior of the new Island Line train (below), as well as more details.
- USB mobile charging “Accessible from every seat”
- Free on-board WiFi
- Passenger information screens
- Wheelchair space and ‘call for aid’ buttons
Capacity
Vivarail tell OnTheWight that the trains they will be delivering will be in their ‘City’ configuration, giving the following over the two carriage trains:
- 82 fixed seats, plus four fold up ones
- Space for 108 people to stand
- Giving a total capacity of 188 people
The trains can also be reconfigured to have more than two carriages, providing longer trains during holiday periods and at peak times.
Vivarail computer rendering
The image below is an HD image (large), so feel free to click on it to examine it more closely.
Tuesday, 17th September, 2019 8:45am
By Simon Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nbO
Filed under: East Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Shanklin, Train, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓