Cowes Floating Bridge back out of service tonight for essential works

Essential works which are needed to keep the Cowes floating bridge in operation at this important time are being carried out at night to minimise disruption to the service.

To allow work to be carried out to the vessel’s guide wheels, the service will be suspended at 11pm tonight (27th March), and at the same time tomorrow and possibly Sunday.

The floating bridge will return to service each morning and run as normal during the day.

The vessel has carried fewer than ten people in total after 11pm this week as Islanders heed the government’s ‘Stay At Home, Save Lives’ message.