Cowes Floating Bridge service to resume next week

The Cowes Floating Bridge, which has been out of service for the last week due to failure of a component of the hydraulic ram, will return to service next week, say the Isle of Wight council.

They say,

“Although repairs and inspections to the Cowes Floating Bridge are now complete, due to exceptionally bad weather, including strong tides and winds, it is inadvisable to resume the service until conditions improve and the vessel can land safely.

“The launch remains in operation, though passengers are advised to avoid the crossing around high tide or ensure they have adequate footwear.”

“The floating bridge is due to re-enter service at 5am tomorrow (Monday 16th November).”