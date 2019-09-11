The Cowes Floating Bridge still out of action due to issue with the prow

On Monday this week an issue with the west prow of the Cowes Floating Bridge was discovered.

The Isle of Wight council took the bridge out of service the following day to investigate the problem and today, Wednesday, it is still out of service.

The IW council say:

A replacement foot passenger launch is in operation this morning, from 5am, up until 11pm tonight, while engineers investigate an issue with FB6’s ramp/ prow assembly. We will keep you updated on when the vessel will be back in service and apologise for the inconvenience.

Image: © Cameron Palin