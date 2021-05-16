Cowes Floating Bridge suspended following an issue with the prow cable (again)

The Cowes floating bridge has been suspended this morning (Sunday).
This time it’s “an issue with the prow cable”.
A spokesperson for Isle of Wight council says,
“A replacement service has been launched for floating bridge foot passengers, following an issue with a prow cable.
“The temporary service will continue until repairs can be carried out tomorrow (Monday 17th May).
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Sunday, 16th May, 2021 9:48am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2or3
Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Roads
Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓