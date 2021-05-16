Cowes Floating Bridge suspended following an issue with the prow cable (again)

The repairs can’t be carried out until Monday, say the Isle of Wight council

floating bridge suspended sign

The Cowes floating bridge has been suspended this morning (Sunday).

This time it’s “an issue with the prow cable”.

A spokesperson for Isle of Wight council says,

“A replacement service has been launched for floating bridge foot passengers, following an issue with a prow cable.

“The temporary service will continue until repairs can be carried out tomorrow (Monday 17th May).

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Sunday, 16th May, 2021 9:48am

By

iowgirl

Here we go again….

16, May 2021 9:50 am
