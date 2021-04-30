Cowes Floating Bridge suspended for repairs following split weld (updated)

The Cowes floating bridge has been suspended this morning.

A split weld has been identified this morning on the north east ram. Engineers have been instructed to replace the ram.

The work is expected to take place this morning and the service has been suspended from 10am.

Avoiding a longer period out of action

The work is being undertaken asap to avoid the weld deteriorating further over the weekend, which would run the risk of suspending the service for a much longer period of time.

The Jenny Lee is in operation for foot passengers.

Palin: Vote for a council who will replace the bridge

Cllr Cameron Palin told News OnTheWight,

“Yet again we see the floating bridge out of service due to yet another failure. “We are four years on with no real outcome in sight, this floating bridge has costed the tax payer millions of pounds in repairs and replacement and this failure will add to that. “The residents on East Cowes and Cowes deserve a frequent and reliable service, something this bridge can never offer. “On 6th May Islanders have the choice to vote for four more years of the same or for a council that will replace this bridge with one that is frequent and reliable, something the Conservatives can never offer.”

Peacey Wilcox: For everything they try to put right, causes a further problem down the line

Cllr Lora Peacey Wilcox the Independent councillor for Cowes Medina Ward told News OnTheWight,

“Since 2017 I have warned the current Conservative Administration that the bridge will continually cost us money as more and more alterations take place. “As I, and the Cowes Floating Bridge group said, for everything they try to put right, causes a further problem down the line. “When will it end? Hopefully this time next week with a new administration at County Hall.”

Article update

11.10am 30th Apr 2021 – Comment from Cllr PW added

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh