Cowes Floating Bridge to go fully contactless for payments from next week

Travellers on the Cowes Floating Bridge will soon be able to pay staff using contactless bank cards.

With cash payments no longer accepted due to Coronavirus, and the increasing use of the popular Saver Cards, the Isle of Wight Council is now adopting contactless handsets for floating bridge staff to take payments on board from Monday 6th July.

The new handsets will also let Saver Card holders top up their card straight away.

Improving safety in the current coronavirus crisis

Contactless card payments help minimise cash handling for staff and passengers thereby improving safety in the current coronavirus crisis.

Floating bridge customers who don’t use the Saver Card can already use their contactless bank card or cash to buy a ticket at a shoreside ticket machine.

Tickets can be bought online using online payment methods including credit or debit cards or a charge to your phone bill.

All these options will still be available, plus the new choice to pay with a contactless card on board.

Ward: Contactless payment will help everyone

Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, Ian Ward, said:

“We know people want the option to use contactless payment on the Cowes Floating Bridge, and I’m very pleased we can now do that. “Contactless payment will help everyone by making it faster and easier to pay, saving time for passengers and staff alike. “Use of the floating bridge is gradually increasing as lockdown eases, and I hope this new facility will help travellers, and our staff, feel safe and secure in the current crisis.”

News shared by the Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: © Isle of Wight Council