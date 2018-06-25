Cowes Harbour Commission welcomes new board members

The Board of Cowes Harbour Commissioners (CHC) has recently welcomed James Evans and Steve Cooper as new members.

James Evans has practised as a barrister in London since 1993, specialising in commercial law and with experience of international litigation and arbitration of inter-governmental disputes.

He currently resides in Buckler’s Hard, but has family connections to Bembridge and has been a regular visitor to Cowes for over 30 years, primarily as a keen sailor.

Long-time interest and enthusiasm for Cowes

Commenting on his new appointment, James said:

“My long-time interest and enthusiasm for Cowes and sailing gives me an insight into what the harbour has to offer its stakeholders. I am looking forward to working with CHC and the other organisations that have an interest in the future of Cowes, including local businesses and residents, outside investors, and both local and national government. “There are a number of ongoing projects and issues that require resolution, including in particular the Outer Harbour Project, and that require careful consideration now and over the next few years.“

Co-opted for 12 months

Steve Cooper has been co-opted onto the Cowes Harbour Board and will serve for 12 months. He has worked in property for over 40 years and as a Chartered Surveyor since 1983. Now living and running a business in Cowes with his family, he had been a regular visitor to the Island for over 15 years.

Steve brings considerable business experience to the Board and said:

“At a time when there are so many emerging commercial and property developments in the Medina Valley, with which CHC is directly or indirectly involved, I am hoping that my experience will provide useful support to the Board. I am also passionate about the sea and our environment and keen to get involved with the other Commissioners to help ensure that the harbour is properly maintained for generations to come.”

Bringing extensive knowledge and expertise

Capt. Stuart McIntosh, Cowes Harbour Master, added:

“I welcome both James Evans and Steve Cooper as Commissioners; they bring extensive knowledge and expertise and will really add value and complement the existing balance of skills and experience within our current Board. All our Commissioners together help to provide the strategic direction necessary to encourage the continued growth and success of Cowes Harbour.”

As well as the two new members, Cowes Harbour Commission also welcomes back Chris Preston and Jonathan Gillespie, who have been reappointed to serve second terms. They have been members of the Cowes Harbour Board since 1st May 2015. The appointment of James Evans took effect on 1st May 2018 and will run to 30th April 2021. Steve Cooper was appointed on 22nd May 2018 for a period of 12 months.

Report by Louise on behalf of Cowes Harbour Commission.

Image: Left to right: James Evans, Cowes Harbour Commission Chairman David Riley, Steve Cooper