Cowes lifeboat called out to ‘possibly violent man’ in the sea

Cowes RNLI lifeboat made an early morning dash to Thorness Bay today (Friday) after reports that a possibly violent young man had waded into the sea.

Scared by a large fish

But when the lifeboat arrived on the scene, the crew found the man had already been apprehended by Police – having apparently regained the shore ‘after being scared by a large fish’.

Accidental alarm

The lifeboat, which had launched at 6.30am, was also tasked the previous evening (Thursday) when an RYA Safe TRX alert was activated.

When, however, the lifeboat located the boat it was found the owner had set off the alert by accident.

News shared by George on behalf of Cowes RNLI. Ed

Image: © With kind permission of Nick Edwards