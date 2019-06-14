Cowes RNLI and Ventnor Coastguard assist unwell woman on board broken down boat

George shares this latest news on behalf of Cowes RNLI. Ed

An unwell woman aboard a 28-foot yacht with a broken down engine led to Cowes RNLI lifeboat racing across the Solent on Thursday evening.

The yacht was reported to be drifting north-east of Hillhead Buoy, close to the Hampshire shore.

Taken to St Mary’s

The lifeboat launched at 6.10pm, and eventually took the woman aboard for a speedy return to Cowes; then at Trinity Landing the woman, was helped by Ventnor coastguards and an ambulance crew to a waiting ambulance and taken to St Mary’s Hospital, Newport.

Towed to Trinity Landing

At 7.50pm the yacht, too, arrived at Trinity Landing, having been towed across the Solent by a RIB.

The yacht’s three remaining crew members had been joined for the crossing by a member of the lifeboat crew.