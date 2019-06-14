Cowes RNLI and Ventnor Coastguard assist unwell woman on board broken down boat

The Cowes RNLI crew assisted an incident on Thursday evening when a woman fell unwell on board a boat with a broken engine.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

RNLI embroidered logo

George shares this latest news on behalf of Cowes RNLI. Ed

An unwell woman aboard a 28-foot yacht with a broken down engine led to Cowes RNLI lifeboat racing across the Solent on Thursday evening.

The yacht was reported to be drifting north-east of Hillhead Buoy, close to the Hampshire shore.

Taken to St Mary’s
The lifeboat launched at 6.10pm, and eventually took the woman aboard for a speedy return to Cowes; then at Trinity Landing the woman, was helped by Ventnor coastguards and an ambulance crew to a waiting ambulance and taken to St Mary’s Hospital, Newport.

Towed to Trinity Landing
At 7.50pm the yacht, too, arrived at Trinity Landing, having been towed across the Solent by a RIB.

The yacht’s three remaining crew members had been joined for the crossing by a member of the lifeboat crew.

Friday, 14th June, 2019 8:29am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mXX

Filed under: Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, RNLI

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*