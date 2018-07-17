Cowes RNLI join Solent rescue after 41ft yacht mast crashes down

George shares this latest news on behalf of Cowes RNLI. Ed

The towering mast on a 41-foot yacht came crashing down in mid-Solent on Monday afternoon, leading to Cowes RNLI lifeboat and Gosport lifeboat racing to the scene.

The mast, together with sails and rigging, was left hanging over the starboard side of Amalie, though the four occupants of the yacht – two men and two women – escaped injury.

Hacksaw and bolt cutter to the ready

Crew members from both lifeboats swarmed over the yacht, which was on charter, to carry out a full assessment.

When a strenuous attempt to lift the mast back on to the yacht failed, it was eventually decided that it, together with rigging and sails, should be cut free.

Cowes crew member Piers Tylor set to work with the task, using a hacksaw and bolt cutter.

Increased urgency

The separation from the yacht became more urgent when there were signs the boat could soon be holed below the waterline by the mast rubbing against the hull.

Mast, sails and rigging was finally allowed to sink to the sea bed although a line attached to a marker buoy ensured they could all be safely recovered later by a commercial vessel.

Three hour rescue

Cowes lifeboat started to tow the crippled yacht to Haslar, but then the job was taken over Gosport lifeboat.

Cowes lifeboat, with Laurie O’Callaghan at the helm, had been away from station for nearly three hours, launching just after 2pm and returning at 5pm.