Cowes RNLI Lifeboat called after crew member breaks arm

George shares this latest news on behalf of RNLI. Ed

A radio call for help led to the launching of Cowes RNLI lifeboat this afternoon (Thursday), to search for a boat.

Although it was believed the boat was not far from Cowes Harbour, near Prince Consort Buoy, the lifeboat search proved fruitless.

Broken arm

However, it was eventually discovered the emergency involved a crew member who had suffered a broken arm aboard a yacht which by then was in the Royal Yacht Squadron Haven.

At the time of the injury the yacht was taking part in a RYS race.

The lifeboat went to the haven to offer help. Shortly after the man was taken by friends in a car to St Mary’s Hospital, Newport.

The lifeboat, which launched at 2.28pm, returned to station at 3.15pm.

Image: © With kind permission of Nick Edwards