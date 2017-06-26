Cowes RNLI lifeboat tows grounded yacht to safety

George shares this latest news from Cowes RNLI. Ed

A nine metre yacht that went hard aground on the Bramble Bank in the Solent on Sunday evening received help from two lifeboats, including the RNLI’s Cowes-based Atlantic 85.

The Cowes lifeboat was close-by on exercise when the grounding occurred.

With the help of Hamble lifeboat, Cowes lifeboat eventually took the yacht, which had badly damaged its rudder, under tow.

The boat, with four people aboard, was taken to Cowes Yacht Haven.

Image: © RNLI/Andy Miles