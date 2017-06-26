Cowes RNLI lifeboat tows grounded yacht to safety

A yacht that went hard aground on the Bramble Bank in the Solent yesterday received help from Cowes and Hamble lifeboat.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

rnli lifeboat

George shares this latest news from Cowes RNLI. Ed

A nine metre yacht that went hard aground on the Bramble Bank in the Solent on Sunday evening received help from two lifeboats, including the RNLI’s Cowes-based Atlantic 85.

The Cowes lifeboat was close-by on exercise when the grounding occurred.

With the help of Hamble lifeboat, Cowes lifeboat eventually took the yacht, which had badly damaged its rudder, under tow.

The boat, with four people aboard, was taken to Cowes Yacht Haven.

Image: © RNLI/Andy Miles

Monday, 26th June, 2017 1:26pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fpl

Filed under: Cowes, Featured, Isle of Wight News, RNLI

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*