Crackdown on organised crime vital to tackling Isle of Wight fly-tipping, says CLA

Defra secretary Michael Gove has announced a three-month review to strengthen the Government’s approach to tackling fly-tipping in England.

CLA South East, which represents landowners, farmers and rural businesses on the Isle of Wight, has welcomed the call for evidence launched to find new ways to crackdown on organised crime in the waste sector.

Not a victimless crime

CLA Regional Director for the South East Robin Edwards said:

“Fly-tipping is not a victimless crime. The Government, local authorities and the Environment Agency must work together with farmers and landowners to help reduce fly-tipping on private rural land. “It’s a vicious cycle of costly clean-ups by the victims who bear the burden of waste crime and the threat of prosecution.”

He went on to say,

“It is easy to blame householders for the significant rise in fly-tipping but we’re seeing more and more waste on an industrial scale dumped across the countryside. “Part of the problem is council fees putting people off lawful disposal at the local tip but it is also businesses not complying with existing waste disposal regulations. The costs and process of getting a waste transfer licence prevents legal disposal and encourages organised crime.”

Tougher penalties

He finished by saying,

“It is vital that more prosecutions are brought forward successfully to encourage people to do the right thing and dispose of their rubbish through proper legal channels. But to really combat this anti-social behaviour we need to see tougher penalties which act as a true deterrent. “Imposing and enforcing penalties which better reflect the seriousness of the crime, such as seizing vehicles used to fly-tip, is crucial.”

Read the CLA’s five-point action plan (PDF) for how to tackle the blight of fly-tipping in full.

Image: peter_curb under CC BY 2.0