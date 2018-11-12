Cracks 20cm deep in recently resurfaced road, says councillor

Cracks in an Isle of Wight road have begun to appear less than 12 months after the road was resurfaced.

Ward councillor for Parkhurst, Cllr Andrew Garratt, took photographs of Noke Common Road with cracks 20cm deep.

Cllr Garratt said he had three concerns about the cracks:

“First, why are roads which have only recently been resurfaced now cracking? Second, if some of this is due to the very hot and dry weather this summer, what is the risk of this happening in the future? “Third, why in Noke Common Road does it take so long for repairs to be made? Cracks like this, in places 20cm or more deep, and 2cm or more wide, are a real hazard particularly for those on two wheels.”







However, Island Roads has said the cracking was an unexpected consequence of ground movement, not uncommon in prolonged periods of dry weather.

A spokesperson said:

“This is what appears to have caused the cracking in a section of Noke Common which has a history of similar movement. Many areas on the mainland are also experiencing similar cracking due to this type of movement. “We will shortly be undertaking a programme of works to seal cracking at Noke Common and a small number of other sites on the Island where similar ground movement has occurred.”

The cost of this work will be met by Island Roads.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

