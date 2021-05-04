Create your very own hedgehog haven during Hedgehog Awareness Week

Sunday was the start of Hedgehog Awareness Week (2nd-8th May). It aims to raise the profile of the Britain’s only spiny mammal.

This year the British Hedgehog Preservation Society is asking people create their very own hedgehog haven. Gardens are a stronghold for hedgehogs, and we can make their lives so much easier with very little effort.

Tips will be given out on the charity’s social media accounts during the week using #hedgehogweek with daily competitions to win hedgehoggy prizes. See their Website for tips on things you can do to help hedghogs.

Become a Hedgehog Champion
BHPS Chief Executive, Fay Vass, said, 

“Our gardens take up such a lot of habitat, and by each making our own plot more hedgehog friendly, we can improve a huge amount of habitat for them. If you don’t have a garden yourself, you can still help by contacting public space managers, neighbours, family and friends to ensure they are all doing their bit.

“We urge everyone to become a Hedgehog Champion for their area at Hedgehog Street – a project run by BHPS and our partners People’s Trust for Endangered Species.

“Join more than 93,000 Champions by signing up for free  – you will get an email with top tips on how you can help hedgehogs each month and there’s even a Hedgehog Street app you can download from The App Store or Google Play!”

Show your support
BHPS is hoping to raise £2,000 during Hedgehog Awareness Week 2021, you can donate to the 2021 Hedgehog Week appeal.

If you find a hedgehog that you are concerned about, there’s plenty of really helpful information on the Website.

You can find all sorts of hedgehog-related information on the British Hedgehog Preservation Society Website.

Image: George Kendall under CC BY 2.0

laurentian

Have never seen a single hedgehog in all the time we’ve been here – not even squashed on the road!
I blame it on the badgers.

4, May 2021 9:11 am
chartman

I have videos of a Badger and a Hedgehog right next to each other. All the Badger did was nudge the hedgehog out of the way so he could get at the food we put out. The cause of hedgehog decline lies elsewhere.

4, May 2021 9:23 am
choccofrolik

So agree,chartman, plus dangerous, unsecured garden ponds, careless use of slug pellets, garden hedges being replaced by fences with no hedgehog “access” to wander, too much concrete, there are many reasons. Be kind to hedgehogs.

4, May 2021 2:42 pm
Tamara

The Island has its own, dedicated team of hedgehogs rescuers: see Save Our Hedgehogs Isle of Wight on Facebook. They take care of sick, injured and orphaned hedgehogs, get them veterinary treatment and return all those that are recovered back into the wild. They also give talks and hold displays at Island events. Wonderful people!

4, May 2021 2:57 pm
