Create your very own hedgehog haven during Hedgehog Awareness Week

Sunday was the start of Hedgehog Awareness Week (2nd-8th May). It aims to raise the profile of the Britain’s only spiny mammal.

This year the British Hedgehog Preservation Society is asking people create their very own hedgehog haven. Gardens are a stronghold for hedgehogs, and we can make their lives so much easier with very little effort.

Tips will be given out on the charity’s social media accounts during the week using #hedgehogweek with daily competitions to win hedgehoggy prizes. See their Website for tips on things you can do to help hedghogs.

Become a Hedgehog Champion

BHPS Chief Executive, Fay Vass, said,

“Our gardens take up such a lot of habitat, and by each making our own plot more hedgehog friendly, we can improve a huge amount of habitat for them. If you don’t have a garden yourself, you can still help by contacting public space managers, neighbours, family and friends to ensure they are all doing their bit. “We urge everyone to become a Hedgehog Champion for their area at Hedgehog Street – a project run by BHPS and our partners People’s Trust for Endangered Species. “Join more than 93,000 Champions by signing up for free – you will get an email with top tips on how you can help hedgehogs each month and there’s even a Hedgehog Street app you can download from The App Store or Google Play!”

Show your support

BHPS is hoping to raise £2,000 during Hedgehog Awareness Week 2021, you can donate to the 2021 Hedgehog Week appeal.

If you find a hedgehog that you are concerned about, there’s plenty of really helpful information on the Website.

You can find all sorts of hedgehog-related information on the British Hedgehog Preservation Society Website.

Image: George Kendall under CC BY 2.0