Crime fiction fans can get their fix with Isle of Wight author’s latest book

Isle of Wight author Heaton Wilson (aka Kevin Wilson) is well-known on the Island as a playwright, but he has also published two books, runs a podcast series and has a collection of short stories set on the Isle of Wight due to be published this year.

His latest novel is called Whatever it Takes. Described as “crime fiction that twists and turns in a breathless journey to find the truth”, this is the second book in a series featuring DCI Jane Birchfield and her team.

There’s even a video trailer for the book …

Find out more about Heaton Wilson by visiting his Website or searching through his link tree for stockists etc, including his publisher Troubador.

You can also listen to his podcasts via the PodBean Website.