Criminal Behaviour Order for Ryde man who brought ‘misery’ to others

Following more than a year’s worth of dedicated work and persistence by the Ryde Neighbourhood Policing Team, 50-year-old Jamie Evans of no fixed abode has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Criminal Behaviour Orders, which have replaced ASBOs, are imposed by a court and can restrict where you go, who you associate with, and what activities you are allowed to take part in. Breaching the order is a criminal offence, which can lead to a prison sentence.

Detrimental impact on livelihood of others

Evans has continually been involved in criminality, violence, and anti-social behaviour, which has had a detrimental impact on the livelihood of residents and businesses in Ryde.

Ryde NPT have been investigating as many as 60 offences alleged against Evans from 6th July 2019 to as recent as 16th August this year.

20 incidents of anti-social behaviour

The offences include around 20 incidents of anti-social behaviour, including drug use and street drinking, as well as shoplifting, public disorder, assault, burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, and breaches of Covid legislation.

On 30th July this year he was convicted in court of drugs and weapon offences, for which he was sentenced yesterday (25th August) to a community order.

His wider catalogue of offending was used as evidence in addition to this to secure the CBO, which was granted by Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Banned from certain areas

Under the conditions of the CBO, Evans is banned from entering any of the areas shown within the red area on the map. The coloured points on the map indicate areas where he has offended previously.

He is also required to engage with drug and alcohol support services, and is prohibited from causing a nuisance or annoyance to anyone in public on the Isle of Wight whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

If he does not abide by these rules, he could end up in prison.

Warne: Hope CBO reassures the local community

Sergeant Sam Warne, from Ryde NPT, said:

“Jamie Evans has caused misery to the local community for far too long, and made life unbearable for those who live and work around Ryde. “We have worked tirelessly with partner agencies, affected residents and the community of Ryde to ensure that something is done to put a stop to his awful behaviour. “I hope this CBO reassures the local community that while there may not always be the evidence to pursue a criminal conviction through the courts, we will continue to investigate and build a bigger picture to seek an alternative route to tackling criminal and anti-social behaviour. “We will be undertaking further work in the community off the back of this result, and continue to encourage anyone who is affected by anti-social behaviour in the area to contact Ryde NPT via our website or by calling 101.”

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed