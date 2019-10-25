Cross-Solent travel affected by strong winds

Cross Solent travel is bearing the brunt of the strong winds this afternoon (Friday) and with more bad weather on the way, there may be disruption on Saturday.

Hovertravel had to suspend their service just after 4pm and advise passengers check their App or Twitter feed for updates.

Red Funnel currently have delays on both their vehicle ferry and the RedJet service. Check their Twitter feed for regular updates.

Wightlink is reporting a 30 minute delay for the 18:00 from Fishbourne to Portsmouth, but apart from that all other services are running to timetable. Keep an eye on their Twitter feed for any updates.

Image: © Jamie Russell Island Visions Photography