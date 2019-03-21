Cub scouts get Island Roads safety lesson

As part of a safety talk, delivered to schools and youth groups by Island Roads, 1st Godshill and Rookley cubs formed teams to dress up Brian in full personal protection equipment in a race against the clock.

Steve Ambrose with the cub pack.

Scout volunteer, Brian Waghorn, was turned into an honorary Island Roads employee in double-quick time during a challenge taken up by 1st Godshill and Rookley Cubs.

Road safety explained
The challenge was part of the talk which also addressed road safety issues, particularly around roadwork sites and the importance of wearing appropriate protective clothing.

Brian being equipped in personal protection equipment

The session was part of the cub pack’s work towards gaining a road safety badge.

Leader, Penny Weedon, said:

“We were over the moon with the talk. The cubs found the session very engaging and particularly enjoyed the dressing up challenge which was great fun.”

Ambrose: Cubs asked really good questions
Steve Ambrose, Island Roads’ business manager, said:

“The boys were full of energy and asked some really good questions. The focus of the talk is very much on safety, but we aim to get this message across in a fun way and it certainly seemed like the cubs had a good time.”

Images: Brian being equipped in personal protection equipment and Steve Ambrose with the cub pack

