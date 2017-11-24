Cuts to Isle of Wight fire service will put ‘lives at risk’ say firefighters

Firefighters on the Isle of Wight say morale is at an all time low after proposals for the future of the fire service were revealed.

Proposals to close Yarmouth and Bembridge fire stations, slashing full time firefighters from 58 to 48 and reducing the number of retained firefighters have been criticised by firefighters who say the plans would put Islander’s lives at risk.

£1.1m more cuts

The fire service has been told that savings of £1.1m needs to be found, but IW FBU Chair, Pete Mawhood said they had already faced considerable cuts to staff and budgets.

One firefighter told the County Press they were sold the review as a process for improving the service, rather than for financial reasons.

Firefighter: “There is no trust”

They said,

“Morale is at an all-time low, there is no trust. Everyone thinks it’s going to be an imposed whatever we say. And it’s targeting frontline jobs, there is no mention of reducing senior managers.”

Safety absolute priority

Fire service local senior officer, Howard Watts has said the safety of the public and firefighters is their absolute priority.

The review is due to go before the Cabinet on 15th February 2018.

Source: Isle of Wight County Press

Image: AMagill under CC BY 2.0