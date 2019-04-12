“Cuts to spending on children’s mental health services deeply disappointing, say NSPCC”

Earlier this week the Children’s Commissioner published a report on the reduction of spending on low level children’s mental health services in some areas of the country.

Last week Mairead Healy, the head of the Isle of Wight Youth Trust said the number of suicidal young Islanders reaching out for help has doubled over the last year and that there is currently a four-week waiting list for an assessment.

NSPCC: Some children are being short-changed

In response to the Children’s Commissioner’s report (embedded below for your convenience), an NSPCC spokesperson said:

“It is deeply disappointing that some children are being short-changed by cuts to spending on early intervention mental health services, particularly when demand is increasing. We cannot underestimate the impact this is having on young people. “We hear from tens of thousands of children every year through Childline who are dealing with various mental health and wellbeing issues. Sometimes we are their only source of support.”

Only 1/4 of country to benefit from new scheme

The spokesperson went on to say,

“The government has committed to transform children’s mental health services through the roll-out of new school-based mental-health support teams, but this is only set to cover a quarter of the country. “The NHS and central government need to be consistent when it comes to the provision of children’s mental health services, and they need to act now to make sure children can access the right support at the right time, no matter where they live.”