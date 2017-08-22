Felicity shares this latest news. Ed

Malcolm Marshall has been appointed as the new Chair of Trustees for the Isle of Wight Youth Trust, serving children and young people across the Island who are facing emotional difficulties.

The Youth Trust delivers one to one counselling to children and young people from their headquarters in Newport as well as in GP surgeries and schools across the Isle of Wight.

Strong history supporting children’s charities

Malcolm has been involved with the Youth Trust since 2013 when he joined the Fundraising Committee and has a strong history of supporting children’s charities, including notable work as the co-founder of the White Hat Ball and White Hat Rally, which have raised over £1.3 million for NSPCC and Barnardos. He brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise from his business background, having recently retired as Global Head of Cyber Security from KPMG.

Malcolm, said he looked forward to building on the work of the previous Chairman, Ken Dueck who held the post for 11 years, before retiring at the Trust’s recent AGM.

He said,

“I am delighted to be taking on this role and look forward to continuing to work with an exceptional board of trustees, which stand as real credit to Ken Dueck who worked tirelessly to ensure the good governance of the Isle of Wight Youth Trust for so many years. “Throughout Ken’s tenure, he has provided strategic support in a time of immense growth for the Youth Trust, helping to build it to the service that is today. Last year alone, the Youth Trust offered over 4,500 counselling appointments to almost 900 young Islanders, our highest yet, following consistent year on year increases, which is a huge credit to the previous leadership team. “In addition to this, Ken oversaw the appointment of new Executive Director, Mairead Healy, earlier this year following an extensive search and recruitment campaign, with the retirement of long standing previous Director Eileen Monks OBE. I would like to thank Ken for his hard work and dedication as a champion for the Youth Trust and the young people this incredible organisation supports.”

A privilege to take on this role

Malcolm further added,

“With such a changeable climate in statutory mental health services, it is a privilege to be able to take on this role with the largest third sector provider of youth mental health services on the Island. There is a lot of hard work ahead but I am pleased to be part of such a powerful force in ensuring the needs of the Island’s young people are being met.”

Mairead Healy, Executive Director of the Youth Trust extended her warm wishes to both incumbent and past Chairmen.

She said,