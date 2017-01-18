Dancing Dolphins filmed off the Isle of Wight

Fisherman Allen Longland was lucky enough to capture some footage of dolphins yesterday (Tuesday) whilst out on the water south of the Nab Tower.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

dolphins-

Fisherman Allen Longland, was lucky enough to capture some footage of dolphins yesterday (Tuesday) whilst out on the water.

Pod and pup
He spotted a pod of dolphins dancing through the water off the Isle of Wight and luckily for us, had his camera ready to capture the action.

Allen was in the eastern approaches, south of Nab Tower when he spotted the pod, which includes a pup.

Two videos of dancing dolphins
Sit back and watch these two videos that Allen has kindly shared with the world via Facebook.

They’re sure to bring a smile to your face.

The previous dolphin video that Allen shared on Facebook had over 15,000 views, so he’s hoping to smash that record this time.

Source: IWCP

Wednesday, 18th January, 2017 2:40pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eV1

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story

Print Friendly

.

1 Comment

  1. Dawn


    18.Jan.2017 11:39pm

    Wow, that’s amazing to watch, and so beautiful to see them living a free and natural life. Obviously loving the chase with the boat.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Get Isle of Wight news
direct to your Mobile
Advertise here: Call 01983 898 777

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*