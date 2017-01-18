Dancing Dolphins filmed off the Isle of Wight

Fisherman Allen Longland, was lucky enough to capture some footage of dolphins yesterday (Tuesday) whilst out on the water.

Pod and pup

He spotted a pod of dolphins dancing through the water off the Isle of Wight and luckily for us, had his camera ready to capture the action.

Allen was in the eastern approaches, south of Nab Tower when he spotted the pod, which includes a pup.

Two videos of dancing dolphins

Sit back and watch these two videos that Allen has kindly shared with the world via Facebook.

They’re sure to bring a smile to your face.

The previous dolphin video that Allen shared on Facebook had over 15,000 views, so he’s hoping to smash that record this time.

Source: IWCP