Over the last couple of weeks OnTheWight has had several readers get in touch asking about the Isle of Wight waste collection calendar.

The calendar is something the Isle of Wight Council and Amey (the contractor) provides each year to keep residents informed of when their landfill or recycling collections will be.

With the recent problems at Lynnbottom Tip due to reduced hours, roadside collection is even more important.

Delay in update to calendars

It appears there has been a delay in updating the calendars this year, as the IWC Website is still displaying the 2017/18 calendar which expired at the end of last month.

OnTheWight took this up with the council and can confirm that new waste calendars will “arrive through people’s doors from 29th May”.

Online version

If you can’t wait that long to find out where you stand with roadside waste collections, the online version (PDFs) has now been updated on the IWC Website.

