Dashcam footage appeal after cycle thieves attempts fail

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

We are appealing for information and dash cam footage after thieves removed four mountain bikes from a garage and concealed them in a nearby hedge.

In a happy twist, the bikes were spotted in their hiding place and the 35 year old owner was able to recover them.

The incident occurred between 8pm and 9pm on Thursday, January 3. The four bikes were taken from a garage in Main Road, Shalfleet, near the old Shalfleet Garage site.

The bikes are believed to have been wheeled down Corf Road and hidden in the hedge. Officers believe the thieves had planned to return to pick them up.

Get in touch

Officers are asking if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area around this time. Did you see the suspects removing the bikes from the garage or wheeling them down the road?

If you have any information or if you were driving past around that time and have dash cam footage, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 441 9000 3564.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0