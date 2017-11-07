Cowes Classics Week names their new Chairman

Marina shares this news from Cowes Week. Ed

Recently elected Commodore of the Royal London Yacht Club David Gower has succeeded Sir Richard Ottaway as Chairman of Cowes Classic Week.

Entries in Cowes Classics Week, which is looking forward to its 11th year in 2018, have grown to almost 200 since 2008.

The regatta offers a different racing and social experience to other Cowes regattas and has rapidly become a favourite in the events calendars of sailors not only from around Great Britain but from as far afield as South Africa and Australia. Many describe Cowes Classics Week as the Goodwood Revival of yachting.

The event is managed by the Royal London Yacht Club with support from the other Cowes Clubs for both on and off the water organisation. Gill Smith, the first ever lady Rear Commodore of the Royal London since its foundation in 1838, is PRO for the second year running. She is supported by a team of around 80 dedicated volunteers.

Part of the success of Cowes Classics Week is the organisers’ close relationship with the competitors. A representative from every class along with the event’s race officers gather for a wash up meeting held towards the end of October each year, enabling comments to be considered and changes to be made if required.

David Gower comments

“We are very grateful to our sponsors Classic Boat Magazine, Cowes Harbour Commission, Kendalls Fine Art, Red Funnel, Haines Boatyard, Harken, Henri Lloyd and Winkworth who help make Cowes Classics Week such a successful event. Charles Stanley Direct was the headline sponsor for a three year term. Their involvement, although now ended, has helped develop the event to its present level. We are now in discussion with a small number of potential new sponsors and hope to make an announcement regarding 2018 and beyond soon.”

Cowes Classics Week will be held on 23 – 27 July 2018.

Image: © Rick Tomlinson