David’s dedication to fundraising helps these vital charities

Three cheers for Cowes resident, David Rogers, who this December, for the fourth consecutive year, has been raising much-needed cash for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and The FireFighters’ Charity.

David, the owner of All About Catering, has been dressing up as Father Christmas and raising money for the charities on Cowes High Street on Christmas Eve since 2015.

He was inspired to do what he could to help these charities after firefighters and air ambulance staff helped helped save the life of one of his best friends. So dedicated to the cause if David, that he even grows his beard all year round, just for realistic effect.

Commitment grown ten-fold

It’s not just David’s beard that has bloomed, his commitment to the cause has grown ten-fold since 2015. He now goes into schools, nurseries and local shops in his own free time throughout December bringing joy to children’s hearts.

You can often find him going from being Father Christmas, straight into a dinner service for his paying customers.

Don’t miss Father Christmas

His first appearance this year was late night shopping in Cowes on Thursday 29th November, since then he has gone into several schools, a birthday party and has yet more school fayres to come.

David’s last stop will be on Christmas Eve, where you’ll find him and his trusty elf walking the streets of Cowes raising more money, stopping and chatting to the children and even giving them a little treat.

Three cheers

Join us in giving David three cheers. We’re sure that residents across the Isle of Wight appreciate the efforts he makes for our community.