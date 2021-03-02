Dead porpoise washed up on Isle of Wight beach: Here’s what to do if you spot one

It’s always sad to see a dead porpoise or dolphin washed up on the coastline, but if you spot one, do make sure you report it.

Richard Cobden got in touch earlier today after spotting a dead porpoise washed up on the beach west of Gurnard Sailing Club.

© Richard Cobden

He has reported the sighting and also shared these photos.

Not completely unexpected

Stephan Voigt is the British Divers Marine Life Rescue Assistant Area Coordinator, as well as being a Marine Mammal Medic has previously explained that although it is obviously very sad to see these animals washing up on our coastline, it is not completely unexpected, in particular not at this time of the year.

After five were found in the space of two weeks last winter, he told News OnTheWight,

© Richard Cobden

“From experience we know that we regularly have the highest numbers of animals washing up on our coast line during winter time, most likely due to certain weather systems influencing currents and prevailing winds.”

What to do if you find a dead cetacean

A reminder that if you discover a dead cetacean.

The Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme collect a wide range of data on each stranding found on UK shores. In the event that you discover a dead stranded animal, please contact the CSIP hotline and give a description of the following where possible:

location and date found

species and sex

overall length

condition of the animal

your contact details should further information be needed

Digital images are extremely helpful in the identification to species of strandings, as well as ascertaining whether the body may be suitable for post-mortem examination. If possible, please also forward any images that may have been taken with a digital camera or mobile phone.

CSIP have a produced a useful leaflet that can be downloaded by clicking here.

CSIP hotline: 0800 6520333. Callers are given a number of options to ensure they reach the correct department. You can also use this number to contact BDMLR as there is an option for live animal strandings that transfers directly.